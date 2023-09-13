11 killed, 12 injured in Rajasthan's Bharatpur as trailer rams into bus on highway

A trailer rammed into a bus on early on Wednesday killing 11 people in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. The massive accident took place on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am.

Rajasthan accident: The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately after the road accident.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said. Later, the toll went up as Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa confirmed that 11 people died in the accident.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident. They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

