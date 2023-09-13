Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 11 killed, 12 injured in Rajasthan's Bharatpur as trailer rams into bus on highway

11 killed, 12 injured in Rajasthan's Bharatpur as trailer rams into bus on highway

ByHT News Desk
Sep 13, 2023 08:22 AM IST

11 killed in Rajasthan bus accident: The interstate bus halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind.

A trailer rammed into a bus on early on Wednesday killing 11 people in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. The massive accident took place on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am.

Rajasthan accident: The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately after the road accident.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said. Later, the toll went up as Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa confirmed that 11 people died in the accident.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident. They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP