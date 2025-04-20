Menu Explore
11 killed as four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad caves in

BySnehil Sinha, Hemani Bhandari
Apr 20, 2025 01:21 AM IST

The building collapsed around 2.30am in Gali no 3 where houses stand cheek by jowl. Officials said 22 people were in the building at the time

Eleven people were killed, eight of them from a family, after a four-storey unauthorised residential building collapsed in the Dayalpur village area in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, in the early hours of Saturday, police officers said. The incident, they added, left 11 others with varying degrees of injuries.

Emergency responders carry out search and rescue operations at the site in Mustafabad, Delhi, on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The collapse happened around 2.30am in Gali no 3, locals said, where homes stand cheek by jowl. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the first distress call was received at 2.50am, after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the site, a 60-square-yard plot.

Officials said 22 people were in the building that housed three families. With first responders initially struggling to navigate the narrow lanes, most of those rescued were pulled out in the first hour after the collapse by neighbours.

