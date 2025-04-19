Menu Explore
Death toll in Delhi's Mustafabad building collapse jumps to 11, landlord dead

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Somya Lakhani
Apr 19, 2025 05:23 PM IST

Delhi police has shared the list of the deceased and injured in the tragedy that struck the national capital on Saturday morning.

The death toll in Saturday morning's building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad area has risen to 11 as rescue operations to dig out survivors continue.

Rescue operation at the Mustafabad site are going on(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
Rescue operation at the Mustafabad site are going on(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The Delhi police has shared the list of the deceased and the injured in the tragedy. According to the list, the landlord of the building, identified as a 60-year-old Tehsin, has also died in the collapse.

Eight of the 11 people who have lost their lives in the horrific incident belonged to the same family. Three of the dead are women, while four children have also lost their lives in the collapse.

11 others have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the collapse, according to the list accessed by HT. Out of those injured, six have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, while five are still undergoing treatment.

Rescue operations at the site continue to search for any remaining survivors under the rubble.

The Mustafabad building collapse

The collapse happened at around 2:39 am on Saturday when a four-storey building came tumbling down, trapping several people under the debris that was created, Sandeep Lamba, additional deputy commissioner of police of North East District, said.

Divisional fire officer Rajendra Atwal told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am in the morning.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people," he said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the lives lost in the Mustafabad building collapse. She has confirmed that a probe into the reasons for the devastating incident has been initiated, and rescue teams from various agencies, including DDMA, NDRF, DFS, and others, are engaged in search and rescue operations.

“I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this irreparable loss,” she said.

