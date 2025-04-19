Mustafabad building collapse: Delhi CM expresses grief, MLA warns of more danger

A building collapsed during the early hours of Saturday in Delhi’s Mustafabad area, killing four and trapping several others, prompting an NDRF-led rescue operation to pull them out. Along with rescue teams from National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Delhi Police was also on the spot looking for survivors under the debris of the fallen building on Saturday morning. National Disaster Response Force personnel and volunteers carry out rescue work after a multi-storied building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad. (AP)

A horrifying CCTV footage of the incident shows the building collapsing, sending out a huge cloud of dust in the neighbourhood.

Also read: House collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, 4 dead, several trapped | Tragedy caught on cam

According to DIG NDRF Mohsen Shahedi, around 12 people are still feared trapped, reported news agency ANI.

How politicians reacted

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident. She also said that orders have been issued to initiate a probe into what caused the devastating collapse of the building. She added that rescue teams from agencies such as DDMA, NDRF, DFS, and others engaged in search and rescue operations.

“I express my deepest condolences for those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this irreparable loss,” she said.

The MLA of Mustafabad and Delhi Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht, expressed concerns over other buildings in the area that pose a similar danger. He said that the families of those who have died will be compensated appropriately.

“Three months ago, when I won the elections, I was in this area. I had said at that time that this building could cause an accident. I have told the Delhi LG and MCD commissioner that action should be taken against the officials for their negligence. Appropriate compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased,” he said while talking to ANI.

He also said that several buildings in the area have been constructed illegally and while the poor people in the city don’t have access to electricity, there are electric poles inside the houses in the area. “The entire Mustafabad is full of buildings that can cause harm. Buildings have been constructed illegally. The power companies are not providing power connections to the poor, but there are electric poles inside the houses... MCD and such departments are drenched in corruption, and this incident has exposed them.”

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the deaths caused by the accident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejrwal wrote, “The incident of a building collapse in Mustafabad is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I appeal to all party workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue operations.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who represents the city's Chandni Chowk area in the Lok Sabha, also said that the BJP-led government will take appropriate actions against those found responsible for the collapse. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is a very sad incident. I pray to God to give support to all those who have been affected by it. The incident will be investigated, and the government will take action against the culprits.”

What happened

The incident happened at around 2:39 am on Saturday. According to Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of North East District, it was a four-storey building that collapsed.

Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.

(With ANI inputs)