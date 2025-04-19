Several feared trapped after house collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue operation on

Several people were feared trapped in the early hours of Saturday under the debris of a building that collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi. There were no immediate reports of any casualty. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams were at the spot on Saturday morning.(ANI)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams were at the spot and rescue operations underway on Saturday morning.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed locals helping the rescue teams in clearing the debris.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, said call regarding the house collapse was received around 2:50 am on Saturday. "We received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am...we reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.

The house collapse incident comes hours after Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affecting many parts of the city in the night.

In a related incident, one person was killed and two others injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a strong dust storm.

Police said the wall belonged to a six-floor building under construction.

“Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call. On reaching the spot, we found that the wall of a six-floor under-construction building had collapsed during the dust storm. One person died and two were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital,” ANI quoted additional deputy commissioner of police (East) Vineet Kumar as saying.