Mustafabad building collapse: 3 more rescued, survivor count reaches 18

Three more people were rescued on Saturday from the debris of a collapsed multi-storey building in Delhi’s Mustafabad area, bringing the total number of survivors to 18. Rescue operations underway at the site of the Building Collapse at Dayalpur in New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

At least four people have died in the incident, while several others are feared trapped as rescue operations continue. Among those rescued so far are three children and one elderly woman.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leading the rescue efforts to save those trapped in the collapsed building. On Saturday morning, Delhi Police also joined the operation, searching for survivors beneath the debris.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the building collapsing and a cloud of dust spreading in the area.

Earlier, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told ANI that about 12 people were feared trapped under the debris. While that number has now decreased, time remains critical to rescue the remaining survivors.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expresses grief

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the lives lost in the Mustafabad building collapse. She has confirmed that a probe into the reasons for the devastating incident has been initiated, and rescue teams from various agencies, including DDMA, NDRF, DFS, and others, are engaged in search and rescue operations.

“I express my deepest condolences for those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this irreparable loss,” she said.

Various other political leaders including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi leader of opposition Atishi, have also expressed condolences to those killed in the horrific incident.

The collapse happened at around 2:39 am on Saturday when a four-storey building came tumbling down, trapping several people under the debris that was created, Sandeep Lamba, additional deputy commissioner of police of North East District, said.

Divisional fire officer Rajendra Atwal told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am in the morning.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.