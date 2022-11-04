Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 killed in bus-SUV collision in Madhya Pradesh

11 killed in bus-SUV collision in Madhya Pradesh

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 09:09 AM IST

The accident was reported in the Betul area.

Visuals showed massive damage to both the vehicles. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Eleven people were reported to be killed when a bus collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, about 170 km from state capital of Bhopal. All those who died were travelling in the SUV. Among those killed were two children, news agency PTI reported.

A case has been filed and probe is on. "Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2 am," police officer Shivraj Singh Thakur told the news agency. According to initial inputs received, the driver of the SUV rammed an empty bus after he reportedly dozed off. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Visuals showed massive damage to both the vehicles in the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Topics
madhya pradesh
