11 peacocks found dead in Ghaziabad’s Loni; phosphate poisoning suspected

Eleven peacocks were found dead at Pychara in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Monday morning, officials said, and added it could be a case of phosphate poisoning from a nearby agricultural field. The peacock is India’s national bird protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

“Ten peacocks were found dead when our team visited the site...one was found suffering severe dehydration and later succumbed. There were no signs of injury to the birds or any visible signs of poaching, etc. Upon inquiry, our team found that phosphate mixed in water was used in one of the nearby agricultural fields yesterday [Sunday]. It is suspected that the peacocks may have consumed the chemical,” said divisional forest officer Isha Tiwari.

The carcasses have been sent for autopsy. “The autopsy will be held under the supervision of the veterinary doctors, and samples of viscera will also be taken for further analysis. The agricultural field owner was also called, and he said that phosphate was used in his field growing radish. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said Tiwari.

Assistant police commissioner Siddharth Gautam said the cause of the deaths of so many peacocks is still unclear. “The forest department was also informed immediately about the incident, and their teams visited the site. We are contemplating the required action.”

The peacock is India’s national bird, which is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The killing or poaching of the national bird is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.