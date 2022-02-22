Home / India News / 11 people, returning from a wedding, die in accident in Uttarakhand
11 people, returning from a wedding, die in accident in Uttarakhand

  • The accident occurred early morning on Tuesday on the way back from a wedding ceremony in Uttarakhand.
Police have arrived at the spot of the accident.(ANI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

At least eleven people, who were returning from a wedding, died in an accident in Uttarakhand. Two others were injured, police informed on Tuesday.

The accident took place late night on Monday in Champawat district. The vehicle they were travelling in fell in a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road, Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We have recovered 11 bodies so far at the accident site. As per our information so far there 14 to 15 people were on the vehicle. Rescue team is searching other persons,” said Devendra Pincha, superintendent of police in Champawat district.

Visuals showed locals at the site along with cops amid the rescue operation.

The driver of the vehicle survived the accident and informed the locals and police.

In a similar incident in Odisha, four persons of a marriage party, including three women, were killed as their SUV hit a truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district and seven others were injured in the incident.

The accident took place near Turlakhaman on the national highway (NH217) under the jurisdiction of Kesinga police station. They group was returning to their house in Sisekela from Pipalpadar in Bolangir district after attending a wedding ceremony.

