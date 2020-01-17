e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / India News / 11 US troops wounded in last week’s Iran attack on Iraq base: Central Command

11 US troops wounded in last week’s Iran attack on Iraq base: Central Command

The US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:37 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Pro-government protesters set fire to US and British flags with a life size cut out of Britain's ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire at the Tehran University campus in Tehran, Iran.
Pro-government protesters set fire to US and British flags with a life size cut out of Britain's ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire at the Tehran University campus in Tehran, Iran.(Photo: AP)
         

At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said Thursday, although the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.

“While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” US Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

“In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base,” he said, specifying that 11 troops had been sent to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for screening.

tags
top news
Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget
Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget
Rajasthan’s big battle - Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan’s big battle - Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot
In major setback, FASTag increases wait time by 29%
In major setback, FASTag increases wait time by 29%
Include Muslims among CAA beneficiaries, earn goodwill: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Include Muslims among CAA beneficiaries, earn goodwill: Sukhbir Singh Badal
GSAT-30, Isro’s communication satellite, successfully placed in orbit
GSAT-30, Isro’s communication satellite, successfully placed in orbit
Honda City 2020 may be unveiled in India in March
Honda City 2020 may be unveiled in India in March
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news