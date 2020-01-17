11 US troops wounded in last week’s Iran attack on Iraq base: Central Command

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:37 IST

At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said Thursday, although the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.

“While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” US Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

“In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base,” he said, specifying that 11 troops had been sent to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for screening.