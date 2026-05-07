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113 handpumps, borewells planned to boost water supply to tribal settlements in Chhattisgarh

113 handpumps, borewells planned to boost water supply to tribal settlements in Chhattisgarh

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Raipur, The Surguja district administration in Chhattisgarh has decided to set up 113 handpumps and borewells to ensure drinking water supply in remote areas inhabited by the Pahadi Korva community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group , officials said on Thursday.

113 handpumps, borewells planned to boost water supply to tribal settlements in Chhattisgarh

The move is expected to provide relief to villagers who are currently forced to fetch water from traditional sources located far from their habitations, they said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently took serious note of the drinking water crisis in remote areas of Surguja and directed the district collector to initiate immediate and effective measures, a government official here said.

Sai had stressed that people living in remote forested regions should not remain deprived of basic amenities and ensuring that benefits of welfare schemes, especially essential services, reach the last person remains the government's top priority, he said.

Following the chief minister's directives, Surguja Collector Ajeet Vasant instructed the departments concerned to complete all 113 handpump and borewell works within one month, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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