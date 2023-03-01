118 terrorists of J&K's Doda based in Pakistan, PoK: Police

Of 118 terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and based in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), 10 are most active in spreading violence in the region by recruiting the youth, a top police officer has said. SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told news agency ANI that two of those 10 militants have been declared as ‘individual terrorists’ and two others as ‘proclaimed offenders’. The police have also seized the properties of one of the POs and are preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the region, reported ANI quoting Qayoom.

Security forces have intensified counterterrorism operation in the Valley after recent spike in incidents of target killings. (HT file photo for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"118 militants of Doda are based in Pakistan and PoK at the moment, of whom 10 are most active. They try to involve the youth here in militancy. They are trying to spread militancy once again in Doda and the Jammu province. We have made the profile of 10 such militants who are most active. We have declared two individual terrorists and two as proclaimed offenders," the SSP told ANI.

"We have seized the properties of one of them. We are collecting evidence against the rest. We are preparing the dossier against those, who are attempting to revive militancy in Doda. We are collecting the details of their properties and action will be taken against them when the time comes," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security forces have intensified counterterrorism operation in the Valley after recent spike in incidents of target killings. Qayoom said that home ministry has declared one Abukh Habib as an 'Individual terrorist'. Another militant who has been declared as ‘individual terrorist’ is Mohd Irshad, linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

“Abukh Habib is one of the most active militants in the region. He had a hand in militancy incidents in the Jammu province, which included planning and executing IED and grenade blasts. He is attempting to revive militancy in the Doda district. The MHA has declared him as an 'Individual terrorist',” the senior police officer said.

Nazeer, a terrorist linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been trying to recruit the youth for terror activities, according Qayoom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We also recently seized the property of another militant named Abdur Rashid, aka Jahangir."

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON