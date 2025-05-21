1.1bn adolescents will be in places where preventable health issues remain life-threatening: Lancet

Nearly 1.1 billion adolescents (aged 10-24 years) will, by 2030, be in countries where preventable and treatable health problems like HIV/AIDS, early pregnancy, unsafe sex, depression, poor nutrition, and injury remain a daily threat to their health, well-being, and life chances, the second Lancet Commission report of multi-disciplinary experts has warned. The estimate is based on an analysis of the 2021 Global Burden of Disease study data. Projections indicate that one-third of adolescents in high-income countries will be overweight by 2030. (X)

The first Lancet Commission report on adolescent health and well-being in 2016 had put the number of adolescents at risk at under one billion in multi-burden countries. It indicated a lack of progress in addressing adolescent health alongside population growth.

The new report said nearly one-third of adolescent girls will be anaemic globally by 2030, highlighting inadequate efforts to tackle this issue. Anaemia can cause fatigue, hinder growth, and affect cognitive development. In extreme cases, it can lead to organ damage, making it crucial to address for the well-being of girls.

Adolescent mental health declined over the past three decades in countries with available data, even as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the trend.

The second Lancet Commission report projected that 42 million years of healthy life will be lost to mental disorders or suicide in 2030. Additional projections indicate that one-third of adolescents in high-income countries, Latin America, and the Middle East will be overweight by 2030, underscoring the shortcomings in combating adolescent obesity. In 2030, the commission projects that 464 million adolescents globally will be overweight or obese.

The commission identified significant new threats to adolescent health, emphasising that young people are navigating a rapidly changing world. It said emerging challenges, such as climate change and the shift towards a more digital world, are expected to have a profound impact on young people’s future health and well-being.

The commission said today’s adolescents are the first generation living their entire lives with the average annual global temperature consistently 0·5°C higher than pre-industrial levels. It added that, by 2100, 1.9 billion adolescents will live in a world expected to warm around 2.8°C above pre-industrial times, bringing catastrophic risks for their health, such as heat-related illnesses, reduction in food and water quality and availability, and a rise in mental health conditions related to climate events.

The commission highlighted that current funding for adolescent health and well-being is not proportionate to the magnitude of the challenge, nor targeted to areas of greatest need. It flagged an absence of global and national leadership, governance, and accountability for adolescent health and well-being.

Sarah Baird, the commission co-chair and George Washington University professor, warned that the health and well-being of adolescents worldwide were at a tipping point, with mixed progress observed over the past three decades.

She said tobacco and alcohol use have declined, and participation in secondary and tertiary education has increased. Baird added that issues such as obesity have risen by up to eightfold in some countries in Africa and Asia over the past three decades, and there is a growing burden of poor adolescent mental health globally.

Baird said the challenges the world’s adolescents face are being exacerbated by emerging global issues, including climate change, conflicts, and a rapid transition to a more digital world.

She called investing in the health and well-being of young people crucial for safeguarding the collective future. “We must prioritise investment in adolescent health and well-being through initiatives including those that strengthen schools to promote health and well-being and to ensure universal access to healthcare for adolescents.”

Baird said adolescent engagement and activism must be central to bringing about the social and community changes needed to foster a more just society and a healthier planet with more opportunities for everyone.

Alex Ezeh, the commission co-chair and Drexel University professor, said demographic shifts will continue to drive global progress or lack thereof in adolescent health and well-being. “Africa’s share of global adolescents will increase from under 25% currently to more than 46% by 2100. Consequently, progress in improving the health and well-being of adolescents in Africa will increasingly determine progress in improving the health and well-being of adolescents globally. This calls for targeted attention to the needs of adolescents in Africa.”

University of Sydney associate professor and Lancet commissioner Aaron Jenkins said they have, for the first time, identified and encouraged interventions that simultaneously advance adolescent health, ecological integrity, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and social justice. “This integrative co-benefit strategy not only addresses the multifaceted challenges faced by today’s youth but also paves the way for a sustainable and equitable future.”

Jenkins said the Second Lancet Commission report embraces the ecological foundations of human well-being, highlighting biodiversity, environmental integrity, and climate as pivotal determinants of adolescent health. “This holistic approach underscores that safeguarding our planet’s health is inseparable from nurturing the potential and resilience of young people.”