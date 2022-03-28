11-year-old critical after rape, torture in Bengal: Police

An 11-year-old girl, who was raped and mutilated in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, was battling for her life at a government hospital in the state’s capital, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl was rescued on Friday by villagers near a fishery in the district’s Basirhat sub-division.

“The girl was bleeding profusely when she was found. After she was rushed to a hospital in Basirhat, doctors found that the attacker had not only raped her but had shoved a stick in her private parts,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity. “The victim was subsequently admitted at a hospital in Kolkata, where a panel of five doctors is monitoring her treatment.”

A 22-year-old man, who was identified as the boyfriend of the victim’s cousin, was arrested from Domjur in Howrah district, police said, adding that he has been booked under the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act. The accused was remanded in police custody for six days by a court in Basirhat on Saturday.

Police said during the investigation, they found that the accused had promised his girlfriend a new mobile phone and money if she left her sister, the minor victim, with him for a night. The minor’s family contacted the police when she did not return home, an officer said.

“He said during interrogation that he thought the child had died and left her beside the fishery,” the officer said.