Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 11-year-old in Roorkee list of 32 people who can disturb peace. SDM orders probe
india news

11-year-old in Roorkee list of 32 people who can disturb peace. SDM orders probe

The police had named 32 villagers asking them to furnish a personal bond at the sub-divisional magistrate’s court.
The police in Dada Jalalpur village in Roorkee of Haridwar had named 32 villagers asking them to furnish a personal bond at the sub-divisional magistrate’s court. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 12:01 AM IST
BySandeep Rawat

Haridwar: An eleven year old boy was named among 32 people who had to furnish a personal bond at the sub-divisional magistrate’s court in Bhagwanpur as a preventive measure to ensure that peace prevails in riot-hit Dada Jalalpur village in Roorkee of Haridwar district.

Owing to a threat perception to the law-order situation in the area, the local police as a preventive measure identified 32 people liable to disrupt peace in Dada Jalalpur village where on Wednesday; a Hindu Mahapanchayat was scheduled to be held.

Since the local administration had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in a five km radius of Dadà Jalalpur village, no assembly or gathering of villagers was allowed.

The police had named 32 villagers asking them to furnish a personal bond at the sub-divisional magistrate’s court.

After the matter was discovered that a minor boy had been included in a list of those who could possibly disrupt peace in the riot-hit area, his parents and elderly villagers informed senior administrative officials about the matter.

RELATED STORIES

Taking cognisance of the matter, Bhagwanpur sub-divisional magistrate Brijesh Tiwari told the officials concerned that the name of the 11-year-old boy should be removed from the list.

“When the matter was brought to my notice, I immediately gave directions of omitting the name of the child. Directives have been given to the police officials concerned to investigate how the minor’s name got included in the list,” Tiwari said.

A police officer from the Bhagwanpur police station on condition of anonymity said that probably in a hurry or due to a typing error the name of the minor had been included and soon the exact person concerned would be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP