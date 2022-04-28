11-year-old in Roorkee list of 32 people who can disturb peace. SDM orders probe

Haridwar: An eleven year old boy was named among 32 people who had to furnish a personal bond at the sub-divisional magistrate’s court in Bhagwanpur as a preventive measure to ensure that peace prevails in riot-hit Dada Jalalpur village in Roorkee of Haridwar district.

Owing to a threat perception to the law-order situation in the area, the local police as a preventive measure identified 32 people liable to disrupt peace in Dada Jalalpur village where on Wednesday; a Hindu Mahapanchayat was scheduled to be held.

Since the local administration had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in a five km radius of Dadà Jalalpur village, no assembly or gathering of villagers was allowed.

The police had named 32 villagers asking them to furnish a personal bond at the sub-divisional magistrate’s court.

After the matter was discovered that a minor boy had been included in a list of those who could possibly disrupt peace in the riot-hit area, his parents and elderly villagers informed senior administrative officials about the matter.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Bhagwanpur sub-divisional magistrate Brijesh Tiwari told the officials concerned that the name of the 11-year-old boy should be removed from the list.

“When the matter was brought to my notice, I immediately gave directions of omitting the name of the child. Directives have been given to the police officials concerned to investigate how the minor’s name got included in the list,” Tiwari said.

A police officer from the Bhagwanpur police station on condition of anonymity said that probably in a hurry or due to a typing error the name of the minor had been included and soon the exact person concerned would be identified.