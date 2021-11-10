Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 12 burnt to death after road crash in Rajasthan
india news

12 burnt to death after road crash in Rajasthan

The accident took place near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway under Pachpadra police station of Barmer district around 11 am when a truck trolley crashed into an oncoming bus from the opposite direction with at least 50 passengers from Jodhpur.
A passenger bus and a truck collided near Barmer-Jodhpur highway on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:19 PM IST
By Sachin Saini, Jaipur

At least 12 people, including an infant, were burnt to death and 38 others injured in a fire tragedy triggered by the collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Balotra, Barmer district on Wednesday, Rajasthan Police said.

The accident took place near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway under Pachpadra police station of Barmer district around 11 am when a truck trolley crashed into an oncoming bus from the opposite direction with at least 50 passengers from Jodhpur. Both vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision, killing 11 people, including the truck driver, on the spot. One more person succumbed to injuries at a government hospital in Balotra, said Deepak Bhargav, Barmer superintendent of police (SP). Five fire tenders were rushed to engulf the fire, he said.

Of the 38 injured people, 20 are being treated in Barmer, and 18 others are admitted to government and private hospitals in Jodhpur. Two of them in Jodhpur are in critical condition, the SP said.

RELATED STORIES

The SP said it appeared that the truck was overtaking a vehicle and didn’t see the bus coming and rammed into the latter at a very high speed. ”The fire probably happened because of the impact. The confirmation can happen only once the forensic report comes,” he said.

The SP further said the police could not identify the deceased people as the bodies were charred beyond recognition. “We have sent the bodies to Jodhpur for DNA sampling, which will be sent to a forensic lab in Jaipur for profiling and matching,” said Bhargav.

“The bus was full of passengers,” Shahrukh, one of the passengers on the bus, told reporters in Jodhpur. Another survivor told reporters that he was sitting in the rear side and jumped out of the window. He said that those sitting at the back managed to jump through windows and save their lives. Those in towards the front got trapped.

Soon as the news went viral, family members of the passengers were rushed to hospital. “I have never seen such a heart-wrenching scene,” said one of the eye-witnesses.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, currently in New Delhi, directed the district collector to ensure the best treatment possible for the injured.

Expressing condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased and 50,000 to the injured. The Prime Minister tweeted, “It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery.”

“An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given 50,000 each,” he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Armed forces need to stay prepared given the situation at borders: Rajnath Singh

IMD alert: Depression over Bay of Bengal to cross Tamil Nadu by Nov 11 evening

Char Dham road: Supreme Court asks Centre about concerns over landslides

Afghanistan, bilateral security on NSA Doval’s agenda in meetings with regional counterparts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP