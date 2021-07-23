12 central varsities including Jammu, Haryana and Karnataka get new VC. Full list of universities here

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday signed on the appointment of vice-chancellors across 12 central universities in the country, the Union ministry of education said in a statement.

The Central varsities that will be getting a new Vice-Chancellor include central university of Haryana, Jammu University, Jharkhand university, Karnataka university and Tamil Nadu university.

President Kovind serves as the visitor of India's Central universities.

President Ram Nath Kovind approves the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of 12 Central Universities: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/oYDGX5y8mG — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Here is the list of varsities for which President Kovind has given a nod:

Haryana University - Prof Dr Tankeshwar Kumar

Himachal Pradesh University - Prof Sat Prakash Bansal

Jammu University - Dr Sanjeev Singh

Jharkhand University - Prof Kshiti Bhusan Das

Karnataka University - Battu Satyanarayana

Tamil Nadu University - Prof Muthukalingan Krishnan

Hyderabad University - Dr Basuthkar J Rao

South Bihar University - Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh

North Eastern Hill University - Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla

Guru Ghashidas University - Dr Alok Kumar Chakrawal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University - Prof Syed Ainul Hasan

Manipur University - Prof N Lokendra Singh