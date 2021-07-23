12 central varsities including Jammu, Haryana and Karnataka get new VC. Full list of universities here
The Central varsities that will be getting a new Vice-Chancellor include central university of Haryana, Jammu University, Jharkhand university, Karnataka university and Tamil Nadu university.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday signed on the appointment of vice-chancellors across 12 central universities in the country, the Union ministry of education said in a statement.
President Kovind serves as the visitor of India's Central universities.
Here is the list of varsities for which President Kovind has given a nod:
- Haryana University - Prof Dr Tankeshwar Kumar
- Himachal Pradesh University - Prof Sat Prakash Bansal
- Jammu University - Dr Sanjeev Singh
- Jharkhand University - Prof Kshiti Bhusan Das
- Karnataka University - Battu Satyanarayana
- Tamil Nadu University - Prof Muthukalingan Krishnan
- Hyderabad University - Dr Basuthkar J Rao
- South Bihar University - Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh
- North Eastern Hill University - Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla
- Guru Ghashidas University - Dr Alok Kumar Chakrawal
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University - Prof Syed Ainul Hasan
- Manipur University - Prof N Lokendra Singh