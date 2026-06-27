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12 Cetaphil bottles with 2028 expiry found to be 'spurious': What happened?

The product was labelled as having been manufactured in December 2025 with an expiry date of December 2028.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 05:30 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 12 counterfeit bottles of Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser from a retailer in Pune's Shivajinagar after an inspection found them to be "spurious cosmetics", despite the products carrying an expiry date of December 2028.

According to the FDA, drug inspector Shrikant V Patil from the Pune division carried out a surprise inspection at Om Chemist, where he collected a sample of the 118 ml cleanser bearing batch number B5NA1110.

The seizure was made on June 22, and a case was registered the same day, HT earlier reported.

Also Read | FDA seizes counterfeit skincare products; FIR registered

No problem in manufacturing date, yet ‘spurious’

According to the FDA, drug inspector Shrikant V Patil from the Pune division carried out a surprise inspection at Om Chemist, where he collected a sample of the 118 ml cleanser bearing batch number B5NA1110.

The product was labelled as having been manufactured in December 2025 with an expiry date of December 2028, the report added.

The cleanser is marketed in India by Galderma India Pvt Ltd and manufactured by Encube Ethicals Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | FDA seizes substandard, adulterated food products worth over 31 lakh

‘Serious risk to consumer’s health': FDA commissioner

FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, "Counterfeit medicines and cosmetic products are not merely a form of economic cheating but can also pose a serious risk to consumers’ health.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the manufacture, distribution or sale of such counterfeit products."

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.

(Inputs by HT Correspondent).

 
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