Home / India News / 12 Opposition parties extend support to farm unions’ stir on May 26
india news

12 Opposition parties extend support to farm unions’ stir on May 26

Farmers have been protesting at five sites in large camps near Delhi’s borders: Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, demanding the rollback of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade in farm produce.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 03:21 AM IST
Farmers watch Nihangs, or Sikh warriors, perform during celebrations of Hola Mohalla, a festival of Nihangs, during Holi celebrations, at the site of a protest against farm laws, at Singhu border near New Delhi, India.(File photo)

Leaders of twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, the Left, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Sunday extended their support to a nationwide protest call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- a platform of farmer unions -- on May 26, to mark six months of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at five sites in large camps near Delhi’s borders: Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, demanding the rollback of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade in farm produce.

In a joint statement, signed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister HD Devegowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, said: “We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle.”

The leaders demanded “the immediate repeal of the farm laws and the legal entitlement to the Minimum Support Price of C2+50 per cent as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission”. “The Central Government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM on these lines,” it said.

Other signatories are former CMs Farooq Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, D Raja and Sitaram Yechury.

Reacting to the statement, SKM leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said: “Our movement is apolitical but we welcome the support of opposition parties. However, only farmers will participate in our movement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP