12 states account for over 80% of active coronavirus cases

Twelve states accounted for 80.68 per cent of India's over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases at 6.57 lakh, followed by Karnataka 5,36,661, Kerala 4,02,997, Uttar Pradesh 2,54,118, and Rajasthan 1,99,147 cases.

The other states having large active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

Ten states accounted for 70.77 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka 48,781 and Kerala 38,460 new cases.

Among the remaining seven states and union territories with high daily new cases are Uttar Pradesh (27,763), Tamil Nadu (26,465), Delhi (19,832), West Bengal (19,216), Rajasthan (18,231), Andhra Pradesh (17,188) and Haryana (13,867).

A record 4,187 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The data showed that the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent.

The 4,187 new fatalities include 898 from Maharashtra, 592 from Karnataka, 372 from Uttar Pradesh, 341 from Delhi, 208 from Chhattisgarh, 197 from Tamil Nadu, 165 from Punjab, 164 from Rajasthan, 162 from Haryana, 137 from Uttarakhand, 136 from Jharkhand, 119 from Gujarat and 112 from West Bengal.

Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,23,446 which account for 17.01 per cent of the total infections, the data showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data showed, as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease recorded at 1,79,30,960. In the last 24 hours, 3,18,609 recoveries were registered in the country, it said.

Ten states accounted for 72 per cent of the new recoveries in the country. These are Maharashtra, with maximum recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

A total of more than 30 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.29 per cent, the ministry said.

According to official figures shared by the ministry, more than 14.8 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 have been administered the first dose of vaccine under Phase-3 of the vaccination drive so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 16.73 crore on Saturday, it said.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered with 9,87,909 beneficiaries getting the first dose and 13,09,348 beneficiaries receiving their second dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

“As many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 30 States and UTs,” the ministry said.

These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands (663 doses), Andhra Pradesh (148 doses), Assam (33,693), Bihar (291), Chandigarh (2), Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (2,41,870), Goa (934), Gujarat (2,47,652), Haryana (2,04,101), Himachal Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (26,161), Jharkhand (81), Karnataka (8,681), Kerala (112), Ladakh (86), Madhya Pradesh (9,833), Maharashtra (3,08,171), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (35,152), Puducherry (1), Punjab (2,785), Rajasthan (2,49,315), Tamil Nadu (10,703), Telangana (498), Tripura (2), Uttar Pradesh (1,02,407), Uttarakhand (19) and West Bengal (4,123).

The ministry said that cumulatively, 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,37,299 sessions, till Saturday morning.

“These include 95,22,639 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,30,277 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,38,62,998 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose while 76,46,634 FLWs have got the second dose,” it said.

As many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group have got the first dose while among those above 60 years of age, over 5.35 crore beneficiaries got the first dose and 1,42,87,313 got the second dose.

Among the ones falling in the age bracket of 45-60 years, 5,47,33,969 got the first dose and 58,69,874 got the second dose, it said.

According to data, 10 states accounted for 67 per cent of cumulative doses given so far in the country which include Maharashtra (10.53 per cent), Rajasthan (8.27), Gujarat (8.13), Uttar Pradesh (8.05), West Bengal (7.04), Karnataka (6.19), Madhya Pradesh (5.07), Kerala (4.69), Bihar (4.55) and Andhra Pradesh (4.28 per cent).

The ministry said the global community has extended support to India and the country has got 2,933 oxygen concentrators, 2,429 oxygen cylinders, 13 oxygen generation plants, 2,951 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than three lakh Remdesivir vials delivered so far.

“The global community has been extending a helping hand in supporting efforts of India to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic.

“This is a reflection of solidarity and goodwill towards India. The Union Government has ensured the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to strengthen their efforts during this critical phase,” it said.

Twelve states accounted for 80.68 per cent of India's over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases, according to official data. Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases at 6.57 lakh, followed by Karnataka 5,36,661, Kerala 4,02,997, Uttar Pradesh 2,54,118, and Rajasthan 1,99,147 cases. The other states having large active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar. Ten states accounted for 70.77 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka 48,781 and Kerala 38,460 new cases. Among the remaining seven states and union territories with high daily new cases are Uttar Pradesh (27,763), Tamil Nadu (26,465), Delhi (19,832), West Bengal (19,216), Rajasthan (18,231), Andhra Pradesh (17,188) and Haryana (13,867). A record 4,187 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. The data showed that the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent. The 4,187 new fatalities include 898 from Maharashtra, 592 from Karnataka, 372 from Uttar Pradesh, 341 from Delhi, 208 from Chhattisgarh, 197 from Tamil Nadu, 165 from Punjab, 164 from Rajasthan, 162 from Haryana, 137 from Uttarakhand, 136 from Jharkhand, 119 from Gujarat and 112 from West Bengal. Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,23,446 which account for 17.01 per cent of the total infections, the data showed. MORE FROM THIS SECTION SC sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribute oxygen AIADMK, PMK welcome Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, BJP calls it 'hasty' No new Covid case reported in 180 districts in last 7 days, says Harsh Vardhan Mucormycosis on rise in Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad, says doctor The national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data showed, as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease recorded at 1,79,30,960. In the last 24 hours, 3,18,609 recoveries were registered in the country, it said. Ten states accounted for 72 per cent of the new recoveries in the country. These are Maharashtra, with maximum recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. A total of more than 30 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.29 per cent, the ministry said. According to official figures shared by the ministry, more than 14.8 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 have been administered the first dose of vaccine under Phase-3 of the vaccination drive so far. On the other hand, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 16.73 crore on Saturday, it said. In the last 24 hours, nearly 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered with 9,87,909 beneficiaries getting the first dose and 13,09,348 beneficiaries receiving their second dose of vaccine, the ministry said. “As many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 30 States and UTs,” the ministry said. These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands (663 doses), Andhra Pradesh (148 doses), Assam (33,693), Bihar (291), Chandigarh (2), Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (2,41,870), Goa (934), Gujarat (2,47,652), Haryana (2,04,101), Himachal Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (26,161), Jharkhand (81), Karnataka (8,681), Kerala (112), Ladakh (86), Madhya Pradesh (9,833), Maharashtra (3,08,171), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (35,152), Puducherry (1), Punjab (2,785), Rajasthan (2,49,315), Tamil Nadu (10,703), Telangana (498), Tripura (2), Uttar Pradesh (1,02,407), Uttarakhand (19) and West Bengal (4,123). The ministry said that cumulatively, 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,37,299 sessions, till Saturday morning. “These include 95,22,639 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,30,277 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,38,62,998 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose while 76,46,634 FLWs have got the second dose,” it said. As many as 14,88,528 beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group have got the first dose while among those above 60 years of age, over 5.35 crore beneficiaries got the first dose and 1,42,87,313 got the second dose. Among the ones falling in the age bracket of 45-60 years, 5,47,33,969 got the first dose and 58,69,874 got the second dose, it said. According to data, 10 states accounted for 67 per cent of cumulative doses given so far in the country which include Maharashtra (10.53 per cent), Rajasthan (8.27), Gujarat (8.13), Uttar Pradesh (8.05), West Bengal (7.04), Karnataka (6.19), Madhya Pradesh (5.07), Kerala (4.69), Bihar (4.55) and Andhra Pradesh (4.28 per cent). The ministry said the global community has extended support to India and the country has got 2,933 oxygen concentrators, 2,429 oxygen cylinders, 13 oxygen generation plants, 2,951 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than three lakh Remdesivir vials delivered so far. “The global community has been extending a helping hand in supporting efforts of India to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. “This is a reflection of solidarity and goodwill towards India. The Union Government has ensured the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to strengthen their efforts during this critical phase,” it said.