12 years later, HC upholds Chidambaram’s 2009 LS win from TN constituency

Almost 12 years after Congress leader P Chidambaram’s victory from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga constituency was legally challenged by his opponent, the Madras high court on Tuesday upheld the former union minister’s win in the 2009 parliamentary elections.

Dismissing the petition Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana on Tuesday held that no manipulation of votes or any other corrupt practice took place.

The petition was filed by RS Raja Kannappan (then with AIADMK) who lost to the former union minister. After his supporters began celebrating his victory based on early leads, Chidambaram was declared winner by a narrow margin of 3,354 votes after 21 rounds of counting.

Rajakannappan, who is now with Congress ally DMK, levelled charges stating that Chidambaram misused his position then as union minister, distributed cash for votes and manipulated the counted votes. He also alleged that the returning officer influenced the election to favour Chidambaram. The former minister denied all charges.

Chidambaram retained the seat in 2014 parliamentary elections while the case was ongoing. His son Karthi Chidambaram currently holds the parliamentary seat from Sivaganga after winning the contest in 2019.

Reacting to the order, Karti Chidambaram tweeted, “Hope this gives quietus to a manufactured controversy and juvenile barbs which accompanied it. 2009 results of Sivaganga were accurate. I reiterate my confidence in EVMs.”

