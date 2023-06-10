127 fall sick in Bengaluru due to contaminated tanker water

At least 127 residents – including 88 children – fell sick allegedly after drinking water supplied to their apartment complex by a water tanker supply service in Electronic City on Monday, officials said on Friday. A team from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike health department visited the residential society to take stock of the situation after the residents complained of sickness. (HT Archives)

Four children were admitted to the Motherhood Hospital in Electronic City on Tuesday after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, said officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Two of the kids have been discharged, while the other two will be discharged soon, officials said.

This is the fourth such incident in Karnataka in a month. On May 24, a three-year-old died and 26 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Rekalmardi village in Raichur district, officials said. Chief minister Siddaramaiah had taken serious note of the incident and directed officials to take immediate measures for proper treatment.

On Thursday, a nine-year-old girl died after she was rushed to the hospital due to vomiting and diarrhoea, caused by drinking contaminated water in Koppal district, officials said. On June 5, a nine-month-old infant and a 60-year-old woman died following consumption of contaminated water in Basarihala village in the district.

On Monday, residents of the Mahaveer Ranches apartment complex, which has 1,000 flats, on Hosa Road complained of sickness, following which a team from BBMP health department visit the residential society to take stock of the situation, officials said.

The apartment building – which is still under construction – has been involved in a dispute between the builder and the apartment owners about the provision of facilities, officials said, adding that the apartment complex uses water for daily needs from four borewells, along with private tankers.

“They are getting water through the four borewells which are on the premises. This water is being used for drinking and other purposes. If there is dearth of borewell water, the residents are supplied water through tankers. The residents were supplied with tanker water on June 5 ( Monday) and that night several people started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea,” said chief health officer, BBMP, Dr AS Balasundar.

“On the morning of June 6, some children also complained of vomiting and diarrhea. The authorities were alerted after this, and we rushed to the spot. Over 120 residents including 88 children and 39 adults have been affected. Of these, four are admitted to the hospital. Two were discharged yesterday and two more will be discharged soon,” Balasundar said.

BBMP officials said, authorities have cleared all the water from the tankers and chlorination of the supply line has been done at the apartment. “We are also supplying water to the apartment complex temporarily,” he added.

BBMP has meanwhile filed a complaint against the builder at Parappana Agrahara police station, alleging that the water tank was not cleaned. An FIR has been registered under sections 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Balasundar said that the situation is currently under control. “It is usually due to bacterial contamination. We have sent samples to the lab for testing. No new cases have been reported in the past 48 hours. We have also opened a clinic at the apartment and all doctors including general physicians are there to assist them in case of further complication or rise in cases.”

Doctors pointed out that contaminated water can lead to various gastrointestinal infections and urged residents to take precautionary measures while consuming water.

Dr Prashanth P N, Consultant- Gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital, said that contaminated water can transmit bacteria, virus and protozoa leading to various gastrointestinal infections. “Infected persons usually presents with pain abdomen, loose stools, fever and vomiting. Sometimes these infections are fatal due to severe dehydration leading to hypovolemia and septic shock.”

Dr. Basavaraj Kuntoji, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital said that prevention is mainly by drinking portable water and wherever it is not possible or there is doubt about clean potable water, one needs to boil the water, cool it, and then drink it. “I would advise them to use water filters which are present in most of our homes, but these water filters should be regularly checked with respect to their filtration,” Dr Kuntoji said.