13 deer reported dead at Bannerghatta National Park in a week

Thirteen deer were found dead at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru in the past one week, officials said on Wednesday.

Forest department officials shifted 37 deer to the National Park from St John's College premises in Bengaluru due to lack of proper protection.

On August 17, forest department officials shifted 37 deer to the National Park from St John’s College premises in Bengaluru due to lack of proper protection.

The deer were shifted to the national park after being quarantined for 10 days and medical check-up. Nine deer died during the quarantine period, officials said. Meanwhile, four deer died on Monday, they added.

According to officials, the deer are suspected to have died due to worms in the stomach, some because of heart attack and some due to fights among themselves.

“Deer are sensitive animals. It is difficult for them to adapt to a new place when they are translocated. Sometimes, they even die due to heart attack,” said Surya Sen, executive director of Bannerghatta Biological Park.

“There were more male deer in the quarantine area. Since it is the mating season of the deer, most of the male deer have died due to fighting among themselves. Some may have died due to stomach worms. De-worming powder is being given to the remaining deer, and nutritious food is being given,” Sen added.

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Prabhakar said the deer were shifted to Bannerghatta park as there was no adequate space for them on St John’s College premises.

This comes close on the heels of the death of seven leopard cubs at the national park between August 22 and September 5, owing to the outbreak of Feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease. Sen said that four leopard cubs and a lion cub infected with the virus have recovered. All cubs were vaccinated with a booster dose and no new case of infection was found, he added.

