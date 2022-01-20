13 Delhi-bound trains cancelled due to thick fog, flight operations unaffected

The Northern Railway cancelled more than a dozen Delhi-bound trains as thick fog engulfed the national capital on Thursday morning. The visibility was drastically reduced due to the fog, said Northern Railway.

"About 13 trains running late for today, including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express," said chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways said.

The 'Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, added the CPRO.

Not just Delhi, the dense fog led to reduced visibility across north India. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility in Delhi's Palam, Punjab's Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Northwest Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Sub Himalayan West Bengal's Cooch Behar and Assam's Dhubri was at 50 meters at 8:30 am today.

Dense fog was also reported in parts of Bihar. The visibility dropped at 50 meters in Gaya; similar situation prevailed in Haryana's Karnal and Hisar too, reported IMD.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), meanwhile, said that flight operations were normal despite reduced visibility.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," DIAL said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The airport authorities, however, urged all the passengers to contact their respective airline for updated flight information.

Along with a foggy morning, Delhi saw its minimum temperature dropping to 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average on Thursday morning.

The air quality stood in “very poor” category as the air quality index (AQI) at 8am was 368, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The AQIs of three main cities in the national capital region (NCR) - Ghaziabad (366), Gurugram (318), Greater Noida (333) and Noida (345) - were also recorded in the “very poor” category.

The AQI in Faridabad was in “severe” category at 416.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.