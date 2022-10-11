13 die as heavy rain lashes northern India

At least 13 people have died in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as incessant showers continued to batter the regions for the second consecutive day, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. Several districts in UP ordered a closure of schools on the day due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the entire northern region recorded a significant dip on Monday after fresh round of snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The India Metrological Department, in a statement, sounded a yellow alert in north-western Himalayas till October 14, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in the region.

In Uttar Pradesh, where 12 people have died, schools were shut down in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, among others.

According to Uttar Pradesh’s relief commissioner’s office, more than 650 villages in 16 districts have been affected by the floods, impacting the lives of around 580,000 people.

In Uttarakhand, a 55-year-old man died in Almora district after debris from a rain-triggered landslide fell on his house. Heavy rain for the past 24 hours has blocked roads and raised water levels in several districts of the state, especially the Kumaon region, throwing life out of gear.

According to the IMD office in Dehradun, the state reported 30.4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period between 8.30 am Saturday and 8.30 am Sunday with an excess of 1,798% from the average for the same period. Nainital district recorded the highest rainfall at 81.5 mm.

Himachal, too, recorded heavy rainfall in six of its 12 districts on Monday, though no casualty was reported.

