13% houses completed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban in last 5 yrs: Govt

Around 13% of houses completed under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) in the past five years were in Uttar Pradesh alone, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are the next best-performing states but by a considerable margin. (ANI photo)

UP, which has the second-highest urban population according to the 2011 Census, has the highest number of completed houses under the mission between 2019-20 and 2023-24 with 1.15 million (11,49,711) units.

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are the next best-performing states but by a considerable margin, with 6,85,865, 6,80,691, and 6,63,609 completed houses, respectively.

According to the latest census in 2011, Maharashtra has the highest number of people living in urban areas followed by UP, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the eighth-largest urban population, had a higher number of completed houses at little over 0.5 million which is greater than TN (0.36 million) and WB (0.27 million), according to the data tabled on Monday.

These numbers were tabled by union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu while replying to a question by V Sivadasan, CPI(M) PM from Kerala.

As part of his reply, Sahu said under PMAY(U), a total of 11.864 million houses were sanctioned by the ministry under PMAY(U) since 2015, out of which 11.440 million have been grounded and more than 8.8 million houses were delivered to the beneficiaries as of November 11.

In August, PM Narendra Modi approved the specifics of PMAY-U 2.0 through which another 10 million houses will be built through the scheme. While these numbers make PMAY among the largest housing schemes in the world, some studies including a recent report by the think tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress have flagged issues of poor slum coverage and inadequate subsidies for the most economically disadvantaged beneficiaries.