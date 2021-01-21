IND USA
india news

13 injured as fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion at Hyderabad home

The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:02 AM IST
At least 13 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to a cylinder explosion at a house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

