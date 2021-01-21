13 injured as fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion at Hyderabad home
The injured in the fire at the home in city’s Mir Chowk police station limits were admitted to a hospital.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:02 AM IST
At least 13 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to a cylinder explosion at a house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.
More details are awaited.