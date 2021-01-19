15 killed, 6 injured after being run over by truck in Gujarat's Surat

At least fifteen people were killed after a truck ran over them in Kosamba city in Surat, Gujarat, ANI reported on Tuesday. "All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan," the news agency reported quoting police.

Six others were also injured in the incident. They are now being treated at a local hospital.

The labourers were sleeping when the truck ran over them, it also reported.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping," ANI quoted CM Jadeja, deputy superintendent of police, Kamrej Division, Surat, as saying.

According to a report by PTI, police has arrested the driver.

Mourning the loss of the lives in the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next kin of the deceased. The government will also give Rs. 50,000 each to those who were injured.

"The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Gujarat state chief minister Vijay Rupani also announced an ex-gratia 2 Lakhs each to the next kin of of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.