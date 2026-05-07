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13 tribal children rescued from bonded labour in Chhattisgarh; 8 persons arrested

13 tribal children rescued from bonded labour in Chhattisgarh; 8 persons arrested

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Kawardha , Thirteen children belonging to the Baiga tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have been rescued from bonded labour in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, police said on Thursday.

13 tribal children rescued from bonded labour in Chhattisgarh; 8 persons arrested

Eight persons, including two alleged traffickers and six employers, were arrested during the rescue operation carried out on Wednesday, they said.

The accused allegedly lured parents of minor children from the Baiga community at Thuhapani village in Bhoramdeo area with money and took them to several villages in the district for forced labour, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chhavai told PTI.

"After we received the tip-off, we launched the operation. Thirteen children aged between 8 and 15 years, who were forced into bonded labour, were rescued from different villages. An FIR has been registered and eight persons, including two traffickers and six employers, have been arrested so far," he said.

The rescued children told authorities that six to seven months ago, one of the accused, Ravi Yadav, persuaded their parents with promises of money and took them to different locations where they were made to graze cattle and care for livestock, another police official said.

He also praised the prompt response of the police after the NGO alerted them about child labour.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
human trafficking chhattisgarh
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