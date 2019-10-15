13-year-old accuses father of sexual harassment after mother’s demise, reaches police station

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:30 IST

A 13-year-old girl reached police station in Haridwar on Monday night, seeking action against her father for sexually harassing her after her mother’s demise.

“The girl, who has studied till class 6, came to police station on Monday night at around 11 PM to lodge a complaint against her father,” station house officer Pravin Koshiyari said.

“After coming to police station, she told the policemen present there that she wants to lodge a complaint against her father for sexually harassing her for last one year. She informed that he started harassing her soon after her mother passed away about a year ago,” he added.

The girl is the eldest among three siblings including a younger sister and younger brother, the pol official said. In the initial investigations, police also asked her younger sister about any sexual harassment by her father but she denied.

“Her father is a labourer but seldom goes to work as he is an alcoholic. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against him for molestation under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. He was then soon arrested and presented before local court on Tuesday which sent him to jail,” added Koshiyari.

Earlier in similar incident, a man was arrested for allegedly raping his 5-year-old daughter in August in Dehradun. In another incident, a month ago in July, another man was arrested in Udham Singh Nagar district for allegedly sexually harassing his 17-year-old daughter.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:30 IST