13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million

India recorded 13,052 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday.

The number of active cases went down further to 1,68,784, the health ministry update showed at 8 am.

The number of fatalities due to the disease went up to 1,54,274 after 127 new deaths were reported, the health ministry data showed.

India has made remarkable strides in controlling the spread of the disease and related fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue last week. He had said that predictions were made that India will see 700-800 million people getting infected, but the situation today proved those predictions wrong.

He had also hailed the development of indigenous vaccine to combat Covid-19 and said that more such vaccines will become a reality soon.

India launched a nationwide vaccination programme on January 16 and so far, 35 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated, according to the health ministry.

Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra, it added.

The ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and the 40-lakh mark on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.