Home / India News / 138 Delta Plus variant cases detected in Tripura
india news

138 Delta Plus variant cases detected in Tripura

The state government has announced a weekend curfew from 12 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday across areas under 13 local urban bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Tripura government has appealed to residents to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of Delta Plus variant in the state. (PTI)

At least 138 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Tripura, a health department official said.

“We sent a total of 151 Covid-19 samples to laboratory at Kalyani in West Bengal. Among them, the Delta Plus variant was detected in 138 samples. The rest 10 have been found to be plain Delta variant and another three as an Alpha variant,” said Tripura’s state surveillance officer Deep Kumar Debbarma.

He said Tripura’s largest--West District-- has reported the maximum number of Delta Plus variant cases--115. Eight cases were detected in Sepahijala district followed by five cases in Gomati, four cases in Unakoti, two cases each in South and North districts, and one case each in Khowai and Dhalai.

“Delta Plus variant is highly infectious than plain Delta. It can infect the lungs. I appeal to people to follow corona guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus,” said director (health services) Subhasish Debbarma.

