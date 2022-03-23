1,38,825 cases of atrocities against Dalits reported over 3 years: Govt

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,38,825 cases related to crimes against Dalits were filed across the country between 2018 and 2020, Union minister Ramdas Athawale told Parliament on Tuesday.

Athawale gave the information in response to Bahujan Samaj Party member Haji Fazlur Rehman’s question on the number of atrocities reported against Dalits.

Athawale said 42,793 cases of atrocities were reported in 2019. The number rose to 45,961 in 2019 and 50,291 in 2020. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of such cases in 2020 (12,714). A maximum of 36,467 cases in three years were also registered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar (20,973 cases), Rajasthan (18,418), and Madhya Pradesh (16,952).

The least number of crimes against Dalits were reported from West Bengal (373) in three years, followed by Punjab (499), Chhattisgarh (921), and Jharkhand (1,854).

Athawale said the maximum cases of atrocities among southern states were reported from Andhra Pradesh (5,857) followed by Telangana (5,156), Karnataka (4,277), Tamil Nadu (3,831), and Kerala (2,591) over three years.

The National Crime Records Bureau report in 2021 showed the crimes against Dalits increased by 9.3% to 8,272 cases.