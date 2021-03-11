13K new cases, 99K active cases in Maharashtra, India's most affected state: 10 points
Maharashtra, the state worst affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, continues to report a surge in daily caseload.
The state, on the brink of another strict lockdown, recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day spike this year. This pushed the total case tally in Maharashtra to 22,52,057. This has been the highest number of cases recorded in the state in 154 days.
With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, an official told news agency PTI.
Maharashtra has also been the top state in focus for the health ministry in terms of daily new cases.
Here are the 10 key points from India's most affected state Maharashtra:
- There are 99,008 active cases in the state, reported PTI, quoting update from Maharashtra's health bulletin.
- The last time the state's tally crossed the 13,000-mark was on October 8 last year when 14,578 cases were reported. Post this high, the number of daily cases had declined.
- The state has seen a total of 20,99,207 recoveries, with 9,913 patients discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, according to the health bulletin released by authorities on Wednesday.
- On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,539 cases, Pune 1,384, Nagpur 1,513, Nashik 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri-Chinchwad 590.
- Mumbai's Covid-19 tally increased to 3,37,134 and five deaths took the fatality count to 11,515. The wider Mumbai division reported 2,933 new cases and nine deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,46,993 and death toll to 19,910.
- Nashik has reported a cumulative 3,06,985 infections so far and the death toll at 5,333.
- The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,46,396 and death toll at 11,813.
- Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state government will have to take a call on a lockdown in the next few days if people continue to ignore precautions needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19
- Nagpur division has reported 2,43,726 infections and 4,877 fatalities so far.
- 'Janta curfew' will be imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, starting today. The curfew will be in place from 8 pm on Thursday till 8 am on Monday. Announcing the strict measure last week, district magistrate of Jalgaon Abhijit Raut said that emergency services will keep functioning.
