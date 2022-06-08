13-year-old girl detained for killing rapist in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 13-year-old girl was detained and sent to a juvenile home for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old man who blackmailed and repeatedly raped her for months in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased had been allegedly raping the girl for the past six or seven months. He even forced the girl to have physical relationships with three other men from his village, police said.

The girl, a Class 10 student, strangled the man on May 17 when he was under the influence of liquor, police said, adding his body was recovered the next morning.

The deceased was a married man with two children, both in their 20s.

Initially, his family thought it to be a case of natural death. But, after noticing some marks around the neck, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

It was a blind case as there was no reason to suspect the girl who lived nearby, said Mahaveer Singh, SHO, Kotkasim police station (Bhiwadi). Around 10 people were interrogated about the murder, but to no avail, he added.

Later, during inspection of the crime scene, the police found a torn piece of cloth along with a few other clues leading the investigators to the girl.

“She was taken into confidence following which she confessed to the crime. She narrated the story of how she was being blackmailed and raped by him and others for the last six-seven months,” said the SHO.

The girl used to talk with a boy and one day she used the 45-year-old man’s phone to call him, the SHO said. The conversation between the two was recorded on the phone using which, the man started blackmailing and later raping her.

“The girl said that she could not bear the torture anymore and decided to put an end to her ordeal. She plotted the murder on May 17 when he asked her to meet him in the night. She went near his house around midnight where he was present. He was under the influence of alcohol. As soon as he grabbed her, she strangled him with a piece of cloth,” Singh said.

A case of gang rape against the four has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the SHO. The other accused in the case are yet to be arrested.

