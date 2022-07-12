14 candidates secure 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam

Fourteen students obtained 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 1 exam or JEE (Main) exam-2022 Session 1, results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

While four among 14 students are from Telangana, three are from Andhra Pradesh. The remaining top scorers are from Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Sneha Pareek from Assam is the only female topper among the 14 top scorers who secured a 100 percentile. She is also the state topper.

Among the ten women top scorers, nine girls scored above 99.98. The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally-funded technical colleges. Besides, the Mains score serves as the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) exams for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs).

This year, the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted twice in line with the previous practice. Last year, the JEE (Main) was conducted four times to offer more opportunities to students for improvement in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the JEE (Main) Session 1 exam was conducted by NTA between June 24 and 30, JEE Main session 2 examinations are scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30. “After both Sessions of JEE (Main)-2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores,” the NTA said.

This year, a total of 872,432 candidates registered for the JEE Main Paper 1 (BE /B Tech) of which 769,589 cleared it. A total of 257,533 girls registered, out of which 221,719 appeared for JEE Main session 1 exam. A total of 614,896 boys registered, out of which 547,867 appeared.

