14 killed,30 injured as bus rams into truck on UP expressway

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:30 IST

Agra At least 14 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a private sleeper bus slammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway at about 10 pm on Wednesday night, officials said. The bus was going to Motihari in Bihar from Delhi. The accident took place near Nagla Khangar under the Sirsaganj police station of Firozabad district, about 50 kilometres from Agra.

“‘The accident occurred at 10 pm on Wednesday night at 71 Milestone on Agra- Lucknow expressway when a private sleeper bus rammed into a stationary 22-tyre container [truck]. The container was parked on the roadside because of a damaged tyre. The bus, which started from Patparganj in Delhi, was heading for Motihari in Bihar,” said district magistrate of Firozabad, Chandra Vijay Singh.

Additional director general (ADG) Agra zone, Ajay Anand and inspector general (IG) of Agra range, A Satish Ganesh, reached the spot and rescue operations began with the help of locals.

“The bus was carrying 50 to 55 passengers and most of them were trapped in the vehicle after it rammed into the container. The injured were shifted to the PGI in Safai (Etawah district). About 15 to 20 passengers who were unhurt were sent through other buses and the route was cleared after removing the damaged bus with the help of cranes,” said IG, A Satish Ganesh.

Among the dead were Mukesh Kumar, 26, Vinod Kumar, 25, Kalamuddin, 45, Bhagwan Choubey, 54, Harendra Paswan, 44, Chandan Mahto, 24, Nageshwar Shah, 42, Gulshan Kumar, 21, Anil Shah, 50, Rakesh Kumar, 35, Raghuvansh Yadav, 30, ) and the 45-year-old driver, Bhoora. Two of the dead were still to be identified.

Megh Nath, one ofthe passengers who escaped unhurt, said that he heard a loud bang and, at the next moment, there were cries shrieks from passengers trapped inside the part of the bus that had been damaged by the force of the collision.

“It took us quite some time to find out what had actually happened,” said Sarita Devi, who fractured her leg.

The cleaner of the truck, who was also injured, said, “I was changing the deflated tyre of my vehicle by the side of the road when a speeding bus coming from behind crashed into it.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a senior official said in Lucknow.

Officials said, prima facie, it appears that the stationary truck was parked on high speed lane.

A relative of the deceased has lodged an FIR against the owner of the bus company.

