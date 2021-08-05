Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 14 labourers employed on rail project rescued from ‘bonded’ labour: Goa official
india news

14 labourers employed on rail project rescued from ‘bonded’ labour: Goa official

A Telangana-based non-profit alleged that the labourers were trafficked to Goa and forced to work at lower than the minimum wage
By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The labourers rescued in Goa were working on the doubling of the railway track from Vasco to Karnataka, which is being staunchly opposed by environmental and anti-coal activists. (HT File Photo/Bachchan Kumar)

PANAJI: Fourteen labourers employed by a railway contractor for double-tracking work at Quepem in South Goa were rescued from ‘bonded’ labour by the Sub Divisional Magistrate on a complaint by the Telangana-based non-profit, National Adivasi Solidarity Council, people familiar with the matter said.

The council alleged that the labourers were trafficked to Goa and forced to work at lower than the minimum wage and denied other benefits due to them under the law.

The labourers, who were employed to work on the doubling of the railway track from Vasco to Karnataka, which is being staunchly opposed by environmental and anti-coal activists, were allegedly found to be staying next to the railway track in unhygienic conditions, without proper shelter and toilet.

“Some of the labourers were found to be as old as 72 years. The labourers complained about not receiving minimum wages, restrictions regarding returning home, no ESI - Provident Fund,” Arun Pandey of Anyay Rahit Zindagi, an NGO associated with their rescue, said.

The labourers were living along with their children in the makeshift shanties near the railway track.

Local officials said the labour contractor who arranged the labourers on behalf of the company contracted by the railways has been booked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP