Home / India News / 24 bodies of security personnel found at Chhattisgarh encounter site
india news

24 bodies of security personnel found at Chhattisgarh encounter site

The gunfight that broke out in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts also resulted in the death of a suspected Maoist, officials said.
Reported by Ritesh Mishra | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The encounter between Maoists and Chhattisgarh Police took place in the jungles of Abujhmad in Naryanpur district of Bastar region on Saturday.(HT FILE PHOTO)

As many as 24 bodies were found from the site of the gunfight that broke out between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday. While 32 soldiers were injured, 1 was reported missing. Bijapur's superintendent of police Kamalochan Kashyap confirmed the toll.

Also Read: PM Modi says ‘sacrifices will never be forgotten’ as 5 jawans die in Bastar encounter

The gunfight that broke out in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts also resulted in the death of a suspected Maoist, officials said.

“Some security personnel are missing and a search operation is on. Out of the five personnel, who lost their lives on Saturday, we have recovered the body of two and three are still in the jungle,” DM Awasthi, Chhattisgarh’s director general of police, said.

Earlier in the day, a senior police official said operation to find the missing soldiers was underway and the toll was likely to increase. “The death toll could increase in the next few hours. The teams for evacuation have been sent to the jungles,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra cabinet meeting today, decision about stricter Covid-19 curbs likely

News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan and Bangladesh

Covid 2nd wave: Severe than 1st in Maha, 'less serious' in Delhi | What we know

‘BJP stands for everything we do not want Tamil Nadu to become’: Kanimozhi

On March 23, five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed while fourteen others were injured in serial IED blasts after alleged Maoists targeted the bus ferrying them in Narayanpur district of Bastar region.

In a similar incident on March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from the DRG, were killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma district of the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh maoist attack chhattisgarh encounter bastar district
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP