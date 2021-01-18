IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
india news

14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal

The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:11 PM IST
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)

Fourteen people developed Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) in West Bengal after receiving the Covid-19 vaccines on the second day of the vaccination drive on Monday while glitches in the Co-WIN app led to a drop in the number of people who were administered the vaccine.

Two had to be admitted in hospitals, health department officials said.

While a 34-year-old woman in Diamond Harbor, around 50 km south of Kolkata, started shivering and vomiting, a 46-year-old woman at Falakata in north Bengal developed respiratory problems and nausea. They were both admitted in hospitals.

“In all 14 people developed AEFI. Two of them had to be shifted to hospitals. They are undergoing treatment. The AEFI rate is just around 1 in 1000 which is normal for any vaccination drive,” said a top official of the state health department.

According to state health department officials at least 14,110 people received the vaccine on Monday across 207 centres in the state. On the first day of the drive on January 16, at least 15,707 were given the vaccines.

“There was some communication gap. The Co-WIN app had developed glitches and was not working smoothly. Many of the selected beneficiaries, who were supposed to receive the vaccine, didn’t turn up as they didn’t receive the SMS. The authorities had to call them individually and inform them,” said a senior official of the state health department.

The vaccines would be administered every Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.