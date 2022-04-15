Home / India News / 14 police officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh
14 police officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Police chiefs of nine districts in the state have been replaced as part of the reshuffle on Thursday night.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:49 PM IST
HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Fourteen Indian Police Service officers, including nine district chiefs, were transferred on Thursday night.

Hathras police superintendent Vineet Jaiswal has been shifted to Amroha. Vikas Kumar Vaidya will replace Jaiswal. His Balrampur counterpart, Hemant Kutiyal, has been named Moradabad’s senior superintendent of police. He will replace Bablu Kumar, who has been put on the waiting list.

Rajesh Kumar Saxena has been named as the new police superintendent of Balrampur. His Rampur counterpart, Ankit Mittal, has been replaced by Ashok Kumar. Mittal will be the new commandant of the 8th Battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Bareilly.

Sant Kabir Nagar’s police superintendent Kaustubh has been transferred to Maharajganj. Sonam Kumar will replace him. Maharajganj’s police superintendent Pradeep Gupta has been named Commandant of the 37th Battalion of PAC, Kanpur.

Atul Sharma is the new police chief of Chitrakoot in place of Dhawal Jaiswal, who has been transferred to Kushi Nagar replacing Sachindra Patel, who has been put on the waiting list.

