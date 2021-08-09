Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
14 TMC workers arrested for Covid norms breach in Tripura, released

Those arrested included Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta, who were injured after their vehicle was attacked allegedly by BJP workers at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to Khowai in Tripura to meet the arrested party leaders and workers. (PTI)

AGARTALA: Hours after at least 14 Trinamool Congress leaders and workers, including those injured in an alleged attack by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the previous day, were arrested for violating Covid-19 norms in Tripura’s Khowai district, a local court released them on bail on Sunday, people aware of the development said.

Those arrested included Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta, who were injured after their vehicle was attacked allegedly by BJP workers at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday.

A senior TMC leader said they were returning to Agartala after the incident when police stopped them in Khowai district saying there could be more attacks on them by the miscreants.

However, police said the TMC leaders violated Covid-19 night curfew norms by travelling after 7 pm. The state has been observing night curfew for 10 hours starting from 7 pm in the wake of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen arrived in Agartala on Sunday went to Khowai to meet the arrested leaders.

The three senior TMC leaders asked the police to show them the copy of the case lodged against the 14 party leaders and workers and also inquired why the BJP miscreants were not arrested for violating the Covid-19 norms.

Earlier, Banerjee had visited the state for the first time on August 2, in the aftermath of 23 members of political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team were booked and asked to stay inside a hotel in Agartala for violating Covid-19 norms.

The team had visited the state last month to assess the scope of expanding the base of TMC in the BJP-ruled state.

