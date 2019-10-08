e-paper
14-year-old raped, murdered in UP

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

According to circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the girl’s body was found in an agricultural field in Kailshikapur village on Monday evening. He said it appeared that she was strangulated to death with her ‘dupatta’ after rape.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, police launched a probe into the matter.

In the complaint, they said their daughter had gone to bring lunch for her father and since then, she had been missing, Tiwari said.

The teenager’s body was sent for postmortem, Tiwari said, adding that a case was registered in the matter.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:54 IST

