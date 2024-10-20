140 people, including 40 women arrested for ‘illegal activities’ at Hyderabad pub

As many as 140 people, including 40 women, were arrested for allegedly engaging in ‘illegal activities’ at a pub in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills area, police said on Sunday. Police have seized the pub (Image: ANI)

The previous night's raid at the TOS pub was carried out after police received a ‘tip-off’ and the facility's premises were sealed. Cases have been registered against 20 people, half of them women.

“Last night, we conducted a raid on Road No. 3 and took 100 men and 40 women into custody for engaging in illegal activities at the pub, which we sealed,” ANI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venkat Ramana, as saying.

“Cases have been registered under various sections. Those booked include owners of the pub, bounders, DJ operators, and others,” the ACP stated further.

The sections imposed include 420 (dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 290 (public nuisance) and 294 (obscene acts and songs).

According to an India Today report, the raid was due to ‘inappropriate dance performances’ at the pub. Its owners had allegedly employed women from various states to perform ‘obscene’ dances to ‘attract’ male customers and increase profits.

The report also stated that before the police operation, the pub was put under surveillance for ‘illegal activities’ after which the raid was held.

In a similar crackdown last month, raids were conducted at five renowned pubs in the Telangana capital. These were led by VB Kamalasan Reddy, the Excise Enforcement chief.

The Quorum Club in Sherlingampally and Babylon in Jubilee Hills, were among the raided facilities.