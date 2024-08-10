'Rave party' busted at posh Noida Sector-94 society, 39 university students detained; guests invited via WhatsApp

Noida Supernova rave party: The Uttar Pradesh Police on has busted a “rave party” after conducting a raid on a flat at a posh society in Noida sector-94 and detained 39 university students, some minors, news agency PTI reported. Information about the rave party at the Supernova residential apartment was received on Friday night, a Noida Police spokesperson said. The Noida Police spokesperson said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university.

The Noida Police spokesperson added that a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university over the rave party. The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, the police told PTI.

According to the police, a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the flat.

“During interrogation, it was found that students were invited for the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was ₹500 per person and ₹800 per couple,” the spokesperson said, added that a case has been registered.

Some reports, citing residents of the society, claimed that the students misbehaved with them when they were confronted. They also allegedly threw alcohol bottles off the balcony of the flat, NDTV reported.

“House party that is going to be a total blast. Join us at our crib at 6 pm and let's make some memories that'll last,” NDTV reported citing the invite message.

FIR against Elvish Yadav

In November last year, the Noida Police had busted another high profile rave party after receiving a complaint from an NGO alleging that an organised group was selling snake venom at parties.

Five men were arrested while Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav was named in the FIR. The 26-year-old YouTuber has refuted all charges against him and expressed willingness to cooperate with the probe.

The police had recovered 20 ml of snake venom, five cobras, one python, a couple of two-headed snakes and a rat snake. Police later said ‘krait venom' was found in samples sent to the FSL lab in Jaipur.

A case was lodged on a complaint by an official from animal rights group, PFA (People For Animals). PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi had also accused Elvis Yadav of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.