1.47 lakh cr budget presented in Chhattisgarh Assembly; no new taxes proposed

Ritesh Mishra: Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary on Friday presented a budget of Rs.1,47,446 crore for 2024-25 in the state assembly with no new taxes and said it focused on prosperity for ‘gareeb, yuva, annadata and naari’ or GYAN as well as stimulating infrastructure growth. Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary (left) with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Twitter/@BJP4CGState)

The finance minister announced a provision of Rs.8,369 crore for the construction of 1.8 million houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs.10,000 crore under Krishak Unnati Yojana for strengthening small and medium farmers and Rs.4,500 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, which was promised by BJP under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The estimated revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs.1.24 lakh crore, with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs.22,300 crore, official data showed.

In 2024-25, the gross fiscal deficit of the state is estimated to be Rs.19,696 crore (including Rs.3,400 crore of special assistance for capital expenditure by the Union government), while the net fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs.16,296 crore, which is 2.90 per cent of GSDP, official data showed.

“The budget is focused on the economic development of GYAN, gareeb (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmers) and naari (woman), stimulating infrastructure growth by increasing capital expenditure, as well as employment and livelihood promotion for youth,” Choudhary said.

A provision of Rs.500 crore has been made for Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomiheen Krishi Majdoor Yojana under which landless labourers will be provided annual assistance of Rs.10,000 up from Rs.7,000 last year, said the finance minister.

The minister said that Rs.8,369 crore has been allocated in the budget for the construction of 18 lakhs (1.8 million) houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs.10,000 crore under Krishak Unnati Yojana for strengthening small and medium farmers and Rs.4,500 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.

A provision of Rs.3,000 crore has been made for Mahtari Vandan Yojana under which Rs.1,000 per month will be given to married women. An initiative for citizens for Shri Ram Lalla Darshan (visiting Ayodha Dham) has been proposed with a budgetary amount of Rs.35 crore, Choudhary said.

The Chhattisgarh Higher Education Mission Scheme will be implemented to strengthen provisions of the National Education Policy, he added.

“A State Capital Region (SCR) will be established covering Raipur and Bhilai cities. A climate action plan will be prepared for a reduction in carbon emission in addition to encouragement to solar rooftops, e-vehicles, and adoption of Kusum Yojna, among others,” the minister said.

A provision of Rs.5 crore has been made in the budget to organise the ‘Invest Chhattisgarh’ event, he added.

“There is no tax proposal for the year 2024-25 and no increase in existing tax rates. As a result of positive efforts, the government’s revenue is estimated to increase by 22 per cent without imposing new tax or increment on the tax rates,” he said.

Meanwhile, former CM Bhupesh Baghel said there is nothing new in the current budget presented by the BJP-ruled government is only replicating the schemes of the Congress government.

“Every scheme be it for farmers, labourers, women, landless labourers were started by us apart from distributing chappals to tribals. This budget is an eyewash nothing else,” said Baghel.