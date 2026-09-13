15 bilaterals, 3 days: PM Modi's jam-packed schedule during BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a jam-packed three-day schedule during the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which ended on Sunday. Alongside the main summit, Modi met leaders from at least 15 countries for bilateral talks, including the presidents of China, Russia and Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a moment with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during day two of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

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The prime minister’s engagements went beyond the bilateral meetings. He chaired the BRICS Business Forum and proposed the 45-page New Delhi Declaration, which received the unanimous approval of all BRICS members.

Inside Modi’s jam-packed schedule: 15 meetings in 3 days

Day 1: Meetings with Putin, Pezeshkian

On September 11, PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral talks at Bharat Mandapam. Modi called for an end to the war in Ukraine and reiterated India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. The two leaders also reviewed cooperation in the economic, defence, and energy sectors, as well as issues related to the movement of workers.

Deep Dive What were the main outcomes of PM Modi's bilateral meetings during the BRICS Summit? PM Modi's bilateral meetings during the BRICS Summit focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, defence, and energy sectors, with particular emphasis on maintaining peace along borders, especially in the context of India-China relations. Why did PM Modi emphasize the importance of strengthening ties among Global South countries at the summit? PM Modi emphasized strengthening ties among Global South countries to ensure equal participation in global governance and to address pressing issues like food, fuel, and fertiliser shortages exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. How did Modi and Xi Jinping address the India-China relationship during their bilateral talks? During their bilateral talks, Modi and Xi Jinping underscored the necessity of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, stressing that it is essential for advancing relations between India and China.

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Bharat Mandapam, marking their second meeting in two weeks. The prime minister called for the West Asia conflict to be resolved through dialogue and stressed the need for continued efforts to keep navigation routes open and protect seafarers' safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Bharat Mandapam, marking their second meeting in two weeks. The prime minister called for the West Asia conflict to be resolved through dialogue and stressed the need for continued efforts to keep navigation routes open and protect seafarers' safety. {{/usCountry}}

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PM Modi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who congratulated him on India taking over the BRICS chairmanship.

Day 2: Talks with Xi, other world leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping met PM Modi on Saturday during his first visit to India in nearly 7 years. At the bilateral meeting, India said that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border remains the “essential basis” for advancing relations with China.

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The two leaders also welcomed “steady progress” in ties between the two countries during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Modi also met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnam’s Le Minh Hung.

Day 3: Meetings with Presidents of South Africa, Kazakhstan

On the final day of the summit, PM Modi continued his bilateral engagements with several leaders. He met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

His schedule also included engagements with the leadership of Uganda and Nigeria.

BRICS originally brought together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The grouping added Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2024, followed by Indonesia in 2025.

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Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam were added as BRICS partner countries last year.