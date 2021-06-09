15 days casual leave for Central govt employees whose parents test positive

The Centre on Wednesday announced that its employees will be able to get 15 days of special casual leave (SCL) in case their parents or any other family member dependent on them test positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

The personnel ministry also said that following the expiry of the casual leave the employee can take additional leave in cases of hospitalisation of any of the family members and parents. “In case of active hospitalisation of any of the family members/parents even after 15 days of the expiry of SCL, the government servants may be granted leave of any kind due and admissible beyond 15 days of SCL till their discharge from hospital,” the order said.

The order also said that in case of a government servant testing positive, the employee shall be eligible for commuted leave up to 20 days. “In case of a government servant testing Covid-19 positive and is in home isolation and has also been hospitalised, he or she shall be granted commuted leave/SCL/earned leave (EL) for a period up to 20 days starting from the time having tested positive,” the order said.

“In case of hospitalization beyond the 20th day from his testing Covid-positive, he shall be granted commuted leave, on production of documentary proof of hospitalization,” it further added.

The order has been issued to all central government ministries.