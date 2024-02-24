Eight children among after 15 killed in tractor-trolley mishap in UP's Kasganj
15 dead after tractor-trolley falls in pond in UP's Kasganj
At least 15 people were killed in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh after a tractor-trolley carrying villages, mostly women and children, fell into a pond. The villagers, comprising mostly women and children, were on their way to the Ganges for a holy bath on the auspicious occasion of Purnima (full moon).
Confirming the grim toll, IG of Aligarh range, Shalabh Mathur, reported that the accident resulted in the loss of 15 lives, including eight children and seven women. According to Mathur, the driver of the tractor lost control while attempting to avoid a collision with a car on the road.
The tractor trolley, carrying the villagers, overturned into the pond, which was filled with mud-laden water.
Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the victims. The chief minister directed officials in Kasganj district to ensure the prompt and adequate treatment of those injured in the accident.
He also ordered a swift response in terms of rescue operations and urged officials to mobilise resources for immediate assistance at the site which comes under the Patiali police station in Kasganj district.
(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)