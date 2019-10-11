15-year-old Tripura student dies after allegedly being beaten by hostel warden

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:47 IST

A Class 9 student died after allegedly being beaten by his hostel warden in Tripura. A case has been registered against the accused but no arrests have been made yet, said police on Thursday.

The incident happened at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, 150 kilometres from Agartala. The 15-year-old student, Happy Debbarma, used to study in Holy Cross School, around 20 kilometres away from his home in Fatkroy.

The victim’s mother, Rajmala Debbarma, accused warden Bulchong Halam of beating her son on September 25, two days before he went home for Durga Puja break. According to Rajmala Debbarma, Happy was admitted to a local hospital on October 2 as he was not feeling well. He died on October 6.

“Post-mortem reports are yet to be released. In our preliminary probe, we found no injury marks on his body. We are still investigating and no one has been arrested till now,” said Kumarghat police station officer-in-charge Pradyot Datta.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:09 IST